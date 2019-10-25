By: Editorial Team

Published October 25, 2019, in Entertainment

WAOS (Woking Amateur Operatic Society) Musical Theatre is bringing Cole Porter’s High Society to Woking.

Best known for the 1956 film version starring Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby and Grace Kelly, it is full of classics songs such as Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, True Love and Well, Did You Evah!.



WAOS Musical Theatre presents High Society, a musical set among the rich and famous of Newport, Rhode Island, next month

Based on the play The Philadelphia Story, it is set in the 1950s among the rich and glamorous of Newport, Rhode Island. The comic story revolves around the wedding plans of a socialite, which are disrupted by a past romance and two reporters who are not impressed by the goings on of the rich and opulent.

WAOS Musical Theatre has produced a show full of fabulous ’50s fashions to add to the usual song, comedy and dance.

High Society will run from the 5-9 November at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre, Woking. Tickets on 07765 006565 or www.waos.info/tickets.