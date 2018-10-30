By: Editorial Team

Published October 30, 2018, in Sport

WOKING’s indifferent league form continued last Saturday after they lost 3-1 at home to fellow promotion-chasers Bath City.

The Romans leap-frogged The Cards into third in the National League South table after an accomplished performance at The Laithwaite Community Stadium.

The visitors raced into a two-goal lead inside the first 23 minutes, after Adam Mann and Robbie Cundy both found the back of the net, albeit with the aid of the crossbar.

Max Kretzschmar pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 31st minute, before City’s Anthony Straker made it 3-1 with another spot-kick in the 38th minute.

Following their heroics in the FA Cup against Welling United to reach the First Round Proper, Cards’ boss Alan Dowson needed his players to show up in the league with memories of the club’s fall from grace last season.

Dowson shuffled the pack in the second half as The Cards searched for a way back into the game with on-loan Nottingham Forest midfielder Toby Edser curling a long-range shot wide.

Kretzschmar then went inches away to doubling his and Woking’s tally midway through the second period; but after cutting inside into the area, his shot smashed against the post, which deflected out for a goal kick.

It was a much-improved second half performance from Woking, but they lacked the end product, with Hodges firing over after strong build-up play from Duane Ofori-Acheampong.

For the full report and pictures, see the News & Mail’s 1 November edition