By: Editorial Team

Published November 26, 2019, in Headlines

THOUSANDS of people packed Jubilee Square on Thursday evening last week as Woking’s Christmas lights were switched on.

The button to turn on the illuminations was pressed by Brendan Cole, soon to play the Genie in Aladdin, this year’s panto at the New Victoria Theatre.

A polar bear strolls through the Peacocks shopping centre

The switch-on followed a day of entertainment in the town’s shopping centres, a highlight of which was a full-size animatronic polar bear which prowled around the malls to thrill both children and adults.

Brendan Cole addresses the audience before switching the lights

Performances on the stage in the town square included pupils from West Byfleet Junior School and Brookwood Primary School, who sang a series of Christmas carols.

Seventy performers from Stagecoach Performing Arts wowed the crowds with their vocal and dance routines, while Summerscales dance school pupils also had the audience mesmerised with some incredible performances.

Woking Shopping’s customer experience manager, Rowen de Grauw, commented: “We’re absolutely thrilled at the success of our Christmas lights switch-on event. Woking was buzzing with excitement as everyone turned out to enjoy what was a fabulous event for the whole community.”

For a full report and two-page picture special of the event, see this Thursday’s 28 November edition of the News & Mail