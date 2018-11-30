By: Editorial Team

Published November 30, 2018, in Headlines

TWO of the bravest men in Woking made a special appearance at the Christmas Lights Switch-On in the town centre when they appeared in front of thousands of people as panto dames.

Adam Platt and Tobias Kilty had been nominated by friends and family to be fully made over and each won tickets for their families tickets to see Cinderella at the New Victoria Theatre.

They met Paul Chuckle, who will play Baron Hardup in the panto and turned on the lights in Jubilee Square. They also appeared with two professional Wicked Stepsister actors.

“Winning the competition made my whole year. I don’t usually like Christmas but the staff and people at Woking Shopping are amazing,” said Tobias.

“Meeting Paul Chuckle was incredible – such a kind and funny childhood hero. I would happily do this over and over again – in fact I now want to entertain, as it was the best night ever and I didn’t want it to end.”

The afternoon of entertainment before the big switch-on included performances from children at Brookwood Primary School and West Byfleet Infant and Junior School, Summerscales dancers and Woking Rock Choir.

