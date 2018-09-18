By: Vicky

Published September 18, 2018, in Sport

CHOBHAM’s unbeaten start to their 2018-19 campaign came crashing back to earth when they lost 27-8 away to Sevenoaks on Saturday.

Despite matching their hosts for large periods of the game, Chobham lacked the killer-punch in the final 22, which proved to be their undoing in comparison to previous weeks.

The Surrey Heath side got off to the worst possible starts after gifting the hosts a seven-pointer straight from the kick off.

However, it wasn’t long before Chobham got themselves back in the game through a superb first phase move from the lineout; perfectly executed and finished by Josh Devitt, who was forced off the field at the same time.

The visitors missed several scoring opportunities, seemingly unable to find their way out of second gear, while Sevenoaks proved much more clinical.

“Our lineout faltered throughout the game and we struggled to get on the front foot, which is something we need to work on this week in preparation for Saturday’s game against Westcombe Park,” said Chobham’s player coach Ryan Gregory.

