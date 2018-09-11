By: Editorial Team

Published September 11, 2018, in Sport

AFTER a superb 27-0 win away to Hove on the opening day of the season, Chobham returned home to face local rivals Cobham on Saturday.

The home side flew out of the blocks and crossed over for a five-pointer within minutes after a barnstorming pick from the scrum by returning Kiwi Ben Whale, who last started for Chobham five seasons ago.

However, while Chob showed plenty of vigour in the attacking third, they failed to show the same resolve in defence as they showed against Howe the previous week, which enabled the visitors to hit straight back with five-pointer of their own.

More tries followed from both sides as the lead swung back and forth, with the visitors five points ahead as time ticked away.

With the pressure firmly on the home side, Chobham produced some solid possessional play and the breakthrough finally came in the dying minutes, the ball moved out wide for Harry Guy to level the scores in the corner.

And with seconds on the clock remaining, it was left to fly-half Clark to show his nerves of steel to calmly and expertly kick the extras to win the game for Chob 29-27.

CHOBHAM: Kuwana, Head, Wynne, Sammut, Gregory, Bosworth, Rowland, Whale, Kennard, Clark, Devitt, Williams, Cruikshank, Edwards, Guy, Evans, Kent, Dunne

MoTM: Whale