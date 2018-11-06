By: Editorial Team

CHOBHAM’s season took another setback when they lost to Darfordians 37-17 in London One South last Saturday.

It was Chob’s sixth defeat in nine matches, which leaves them perilously close to the drop-zone, with only points difference separating them and Chichester.

Buoyed by their narrow home win against Havant the previous Saturday, Ryan Gregory’s injury-stricken squad travelled to Bexley, south-east London, in fighting spirit.

The first half ebbed and flowed, albeit with Dartfordians seizing the key moments to take a comfortable 21-3 lead into the break.

The visitors mirrored their bright start to the first half in the second, but again the home side stuck to their tasks to make life difficult for Chob in the final 22.

They were, however, still able to register their first try through a fantastic driven maul from a lineout all of 20 yards out, superbly finished by Ed Wynne and converted by Robjohn.

With the score now 21-10, the visitors sensed they had more tries in them. Unfortunately though, the pendulum of good fortune fell the way of Darfordians, who capitalised on Chob’s high press to add two further tries and a penalty to run out 37-10 winners.

Speaking after the match, Gregory said: “It was another game that could have been, and indeed should have been for the taking, but yet again we come away empty-handed.”

