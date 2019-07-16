By: Editorial Team

Published July 16, 2019, in Sport

CHOBHAM are hoping to banish the ghosts of last season’s relegation – and have issued a statement of intent to their London Two South West rivals.

The villagers suffered a dismal 2018-19 league campaign, finishing second bottom of London One South with only four wins from 26 outings.

New Chobham head coach Billy Davison.

But there have been changes galore at Fowlers Wells this summer, not least the appointment of a big-name head coach.

Fifty-year-old Billy Davison, an ex-England A forward, has joined Chobham as 1st XV boss.

Davison played at lock for Harlequins and Saracens in the Premiership. He also turned out for Esher, Rosslyn Park and Sheffield, and appeared overseas for Natal (South Africa) and Hawkes Bay (New Zealand).

Zambia-born Davison was awarded a testimonial season by Quins for 2003-04. He coaches in Harlequins’ Development Player Programme, and is director of sport at Shrewsbury House School in Surbiton.

Chobham began pre-season training last week. Sessions take place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Fowlers Wells, and are open to everyone.

Chobham’s redesigned kit.

Davison said: “The support I have received from the Chobham faithful has been amazing.

“I am looking forward to supporting all the players as we look forward to a great season.”

Chobham will also wear a new kit during 2019-20.

Mike Vandenberg, the club’s commercial manager, said: “The new strip nods back to the old days. It is a contemporary version of our first, more than 50 years ago.

“With so many changes at the club, it was a good time to change the strip. We had played in the previous design for 10 years.”

To express your interest in becoming a shirt sponsor, call Vandenberg on 07774 120665 or send an email to sponsorship@chobham-rugby.co.uk.

