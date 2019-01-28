By: Editorial Team

Published January 28, 2019

RELEGATION-threatened Chobham gave a good account of themselves away to high-flying Medway on Saturday, despite losing 45-12.

Following the previous week’s woeful performance against lowly Tottonians, Chob made the long trip to Kent seeking to restore some pride.

Sam Rumball on the charge for Chobham. Picture by John O’Brien

Chobham player coach Ryan Gregory was forced to make a number of changes, which was compounded further during the warm up as the club’s injury list continued to take its toll.

Unsurprisingly, Medway were strong in possession as they moved the ball around quickly against a facing wind as they sought to exploit the Surrey Heath side’s defensive frailties.

Reflecting on Chob’s performance after the match, Gregory said: “Medway look every bit a title contender. However, for the second time this season, they were full of praise for the way we played.

“They’re of the opinion that we have far more quality than their league position suggests. We just need to make this a reality and get some points on the board.”

