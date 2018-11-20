By: Editorial Team

Published November 20, 2018, in Sport

CHOBHAM slipped to their seventh defeat in 10 matches after they lost 19-16 at home against fellow strugglers Chichester.

After controlling large parts of the match, Chob were made to rue a mixture of mistakes and indiscipline, which saw their Sussex visitors leap-frog them in the London One South table.

Speaking after the match, Chobham player coach Ryan Gregory said: “We were the creators of own downfall. It’s very frustrating and something we need to rectify as soon as possible to climb back up the table.”

Chobham travel to Thurrock this Saturday, who will present more stern opposition. However, Gregory knows his side has the ability to get the result in Essex to kick-start their season.

