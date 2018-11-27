By: Editorial Team

CHOBHAM’s season went from bad to worse last Saturday after they were thrashed 77-7 away to Thurrock.

It was the Surrey Heath side’s heaviest defeat in recent memory as they slipped into the bottom two of the London One South, prompting the need for potential widescale changes.

Despite making the long journey to Essex, Chobham were in good spirits and things looked up when they opened the scoring within a few minutes as Ben Whale crossed over the line for the first five-pointer, with fly half James Dunne adding the extras.

It wasn’t long, though, before Thurrock levelled the scores with a converted try of their own, followed by two more converted tries before the break to take a 21-7 lead.

Already plagued by injury this season, it didn’t get easier for Chobham as players pulled up injured. Thurrock, who recently added former Saracens, Ealing and England Sevens international Sam Stanley to their ranks, started to pull the strings, create gaps all over the park and run their opponents ragged, running in eight more tries.

Chob will be hoping for a much-improved showing this Saturday when entertain London Cornish at Fowlers Wells in a game they can ill-afford to lose.

