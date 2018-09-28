By: Editorial Team

Published September 28, 2018, in Entertainment

TICKETS are still available for Chobham Festival’s finale concert on Saturday evening, 28 September.

The Strings and Continuo ensemble will be joined by the Festival Choir for an evening of choral works by Handel, Bach and Purcel, conducted by Roy Rashbrook.

The pieces to be performed include one of Handel’s finest pieces, Dixit Dominus, scored for five solo singers, the chorus and instruments.

Three of Bach’s best-known works are featured – Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring, Sleepers, Wake! and the soprano aria Sheep may safely graze.

The concluding piece is a fine anthem by Purcell, The heart is inditing.

Tickets are £20 for reserved seats and £15 for unreserved, from the box office on 01276 857222

The two remaining events in the 2018 festival are the Chobham Art Club exhibition and the Songs of Praise service.

The exhibition, displaying members’ artwork, is in the church hall, on Saturday from 10am to 4.30pm and Sunday from 11.30am to 4.30pm. The service is in the church at 5.30pm on Sunday.