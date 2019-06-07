By: Editorial Team

Published June 7, 2019, in Other News

THE box office is now open to the public for the annual Chobham Festival, with tickets available online for the first time.

Bookings can now be made and paid for via the festival’s website, as well as by post using a downloadable form.

Pianist David Soo is one of the festival stars for this year

The festival opens on Saturday 28 September and runs until Saturday 12 October, featuring events ranging from a jazz party to a flower festival.

There are six music performances, along with special church services, children’s entertainments, morris dancing and a festival café.

Dave Stradwick and his Sussex Jazz Kings will open the season in Chobham Village Hall, on stage for an evening of trad jazz, along with supper.

Also in the festival line-up is Chobham Rock Choir Live, a performance by the exuberant community singing group at Gordon’s School in West End.

Young Chobham Festival events for children and families include a performance of Goldilocks and Friends by the Cat’s Grin Theatre Company, making music for babies and toddlers at Tempo Tots and the Schools prom.

This year will also see three days of Flowers at Chobham Festival in the church.

For full details and dates, and to book tickets for most of the events, visit www.festival.chobham.org.

For more details on the festival and upcoming events get the 6 June edition of the News & Mail