By: Editorial Team

Published September 25, 2018, in Sport

CHOBHAM fell well short of the mark at home to promotion favourites Westcombe Park on Saturday.

Following the relegation from the London & South East Premier division at the end of last season, the going was always going to be tough against Westcombe, who, like Chobham, had won two of their previous three league fixtures.

It was a much-changed Chobham side to that of the previous weeks, which saw the hosts slow to get out of the blocks, compared to the pace and physicality of the visitors.

Westcombe’s pressure soon led to the first converted try of the afternoon which Ryan Gregory’s side never ever recovered from, succumbing in the end to a 40-0 scoreline.

While Chobham were guilty for not setting out their stall from the start, they also over-stepped the mark on several occasions with the officials, which saw two players sin-binned within 30 seconds of each other.

Speaking after the match, Gregory said: “’Combe looked every part the title contenders.

“They controlled the game for long periods and their fly-half kicked superbly both out of his hand and from the tee.

“It was obviously a very disappointing result, but in the manner that we lost too. The players will be working hard in training this week and will be fully-prepared for Saturday’s trip to Tottonians,” he confirmed.

For full match report and pictures, see the 27 September edition of the News & Mail