By: Editorial Team

Published November 4, 2018, in Headlines

EIGHT children were rushed to hospital after disaster struck at the funfair that was part of the fireworks display at Woking Park on Saturday evening.

An inflatable slide collapsed and police evacuated the event to allow air ambulance to land in the park.

“Our clinicians have treated children on scene for potentially serious injuries,” said an ambulance service spokesman. “Along with our colleagues at the air ambulance, our crews are transporting the patients to major trauma centres in London.”

Woking Park was closed to the public on Sunday morning, with the deflated slide sectioned off by police tape pending further investigations.

Surrey Police declared a major incident following the injuries: “We worked with the organisers of the event to evacuate the site, in order to allow the emergency services to do their work, and to allow the air ambulance to land.

“We are grateful to the public of Woking for their understanding and assistance in quickly evacuating the scene,” said a police spokesman.

“We are pleased to update that seven of the eight victims were discharged overnight. The eighth victim was kept in overnight for observations, but his injuries are not thought to be significant.

“The Health and Safety Executive have been informed. We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has video or photographic footage of what happened, to make contact with Surrey Police via 101, or surrey.police.uk/ReportIt, quoting reference PR/P18262524.”

Social media was full of messages of support for the injured children and their families, and also praised the event organisers for the quick and calm evacuation of the site which saw the planned firework display cancelled.

For the full report, pictures and reactions, see the 9 November edition of the News & Mail