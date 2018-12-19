By: Editorial Team

Published December 19, 2018, in Other News

CHILDREN at Pennypot Day Nursery in Chobham showcased their talents with a show-stopping performance of The Sleepy Shepherd.

The Nativity-themed performance at the day nursery in Pennypot Lane was professionally filmed and screened for parents before the annual Christmas party and disco.

Pennypot Deputy Nursery Manager Anna Jackman said the talented children are also entering the Eagle Radio’s yearly carol competition with their performance of Under a Star.

“We are extremely proud of all the children and their hard work this year in putting on another dazzling Christmas production and a performance for radio,” she said.

“All the pre-schoolers have really enjoyed acting and singing, and are excited about their talents being played out on screen and hopefully radio too.”

For more school pictures please see the 13th December issue