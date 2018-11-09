By: Vicky

Published November 9, 2018, in Entertainment

TWO footballing icons are heading for Woking to talk about their action-packed careers in the Chelsea Legends in Conversation show.

Strikers Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, now a Sky TV pundit, and Tore Andre Flo will discuss the big games, dressing room and training ground stories, managers, fall outs and everything you wanted to know about playing for and managing a successful football club.

The event at the New Victoria Theatre on Tuesday 13 November will be presented by Talk Sport radio presenter Perry Groves.

Dutch centre forward Hasselbaink joined Chelsea for a club record £15 million fee in May 2000 and scored 23 league goals in his first season, earning him the Premier League Golden Boot.

Flo, who has 76 Norway caps, scored on his debut in 1997 in a season in which the Blues won the League Cup and the Cup Winners’ Cup.