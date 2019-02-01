By: Editorial Team

Published February 1, 2019, in Other News

RUGBY fans are being offered discounted pints of real ale at a Knaphill pub during each Six Nations match.

Garibaldi landlord Martin Durrad is running the promotion for the fourth year in a row with pints costing £3.30 until the first try is scored.

Beers at the pub in the High Street usually cost from £3.85 to £4.05.

The annual northern hemisphere rugby tournament kicks off this evening in Paris, when France take on Wales.

Martin is making sure that drinkers get at least one discount pint during the rugby. “The promotion begins 15 minutes before kick-off and runs until the first try is scored,” he said.

In the tournament last year, the latest first try was scored after 72 minutes by France against Ireland: “I remember that well,” said Martin glumly. “You have to take the rough with the smooth. Games are sometimes played in a quagmire.”

England begin their Six Nations in Dublin on Saturday, when they face the favourites, Ireland.

