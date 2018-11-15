By: Editorial Team

Published November 15, 2018

THE 25th Woking Beer Festival has raised more than £3,000 for the homelessness charity, the York Road Project.

The money came from sales of raffle tickets at the three sessions at the Leisure Centre last weekend. The YRP is the mayor’s charity and Cllr Will Forster, Mayoress Hannah Thompson and several volunteers were out in force selling raffle tickets.

Around 3,500 people attended the festival, which is believed to be the only one of its kind with singalongs accompanied by a Wurlitzer organ.

John Mintram, who runs Thurstons Brewery in Horsell, said the 25th Woking Beer Festival was very good with the Friday evening session particularly crowded.

He said the singalong to the Wurlitzer organ was as popular as ever.

“By 10pm on the Friday, everybody was singing,” he said.

