By: Editorial Team

Published September 30, 2019, in Entertainment

THE Small Fakers may be a tribute act, but they achieved something original band Small Faces never did – taking the classic album Ogdens’ Nut Gone Flake out on the road.

The 1968 concept album – much of which was narrated by comedian Stanley Unwin in his gobbledegook language Unwinese – was never toured by Steve Marriott and the original band, but the Fakers took it on a 16-date UK tour in 2011.



FACE THE MUSIC – The Small Fakers headline Wake Up Woking 10 at the Fiery Bird



Now regarded as a top tribute act, the band have also performed with original Small Face Jimmy Winston, who claimed the Fakers were “much better live than Small Faces were”, and original drummer Kenney Jones when he joined them for a rendition of All or Nothing at Hurtwood Park Polo Club in 2012.

Children, siblings and parents of the original band members have declared themselves Fakers fans too, with Ronnie Lane’s older brother Stan even claiming: “For those who never saw Small Faces live, the Fakers are as close as you’re gonna get.”

There’s a chance to see the band performing songs such as Itchycoo Park, Tin Soldier, Here Come The Nice, Lazy Sunday and Sha-La-La-La-Lee when they headline Wake Up Woking 10 on Saturday 12 October at the Fiery Bird.

They will be joined by The Special Guests Mod Band, fronted by Squire founder Enzo Esposito, at the annual event to raise money for Woking & Sam Beare Hospices. Tickets are available on the Fiery Bird or Wake Up Woking websites.