By: Editorial Team

Published August 17, 2019, in Other News

An Italian music and dance evening has raised £1,500 for Save the Children charity.

Guests at the fundraiser enjoying the photo booth supplied by Party Spirit Photo Booth – https://www.partyspiritphotobooth.com

The dinner and dance event, held at Chertsey Hall recently, was the brainchild of local fundraiser Maria Bellanca.

It included raffle prizes such as flights to Italy and an overnight stay in the UK, as well as plenty of entertainment on the night.

“Thank you to everyone for being so generous,” she said. “And a special thanks to Party Spirit Photo Booth for providing their photo booth for our special event – it was great fun and enjoyed by all.”