By: Vicky

Published November 9, 2018, in Entertainment

The Style Councillors will headline this year’s Wake Up Woking event to raise money for the Woking and Sam Beare Hospice.

It will take place at the Fiery Bird in Church Street East on Saturday 1 December and support will come from mod band The Special Guests.

The Style Councillors – rather unsurprisingly – are a tribute act to The Style Council, formed by Woking’s most famous musical son Paul Weller after he left The Jam in the early 1980s.

Their hits included Shout To The Top!, My Ever Changing Moods, You’re The Best Thing and Long Hot Summer. Tickets for Wake Up Woking 9 on www.wakeupwoking.bigcartel.com