Published May 17, 2019

THE Biz Theatre School raised £2,068.49 for Shooting Star Chase hospice through its three performances of the musical Cats at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre in Woking.

The Biz Theatre School’s fundraising cast of Cats

This means the school has now contributed a total of £ 37,304.33 to the charity through fundraising at its productions.

The school is holding open auditions this Saturday for eight to 21-year-olds to be part of its Chicago musical theatre summer school and production. Potential participants are welcome at Christ’s College in Larch Avenue, Guildford between noon and 2pm.

The young people selected will work with a top West End production team.

The theatre school’s production of its take on the Tony Award-winning musical will be at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre on 16 and 17 August.

Chicago (High School Edition) will feature a full orchestra, scenery and stunning dance numbers.

It is a specially adapted version of the classic musical, maintaining the plot, score and Fosse-styled choreography, making it more appropriate for people of all ages.