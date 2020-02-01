By: Editorial Team

YOUNG people will benefit from grants totalling £74,000 from a charity which is celebrating 25 years of fundraising.

Carwarden House Community School representatives and charity supporters with donation cheques

Chobham-based Children With Special Needs Foundation (CWSNF) marked its significant milestone with presentations to schools and another charity on Friday last week.

Runnymede on Thames Hotel at Egham hosted the event on behalf of CWSNF, which was founded by Gordon and Ann Parris when Gordon was Surrey Heath Mayor in 1995-96.

Pupils from The Park School received their cheque from Tom and Mo French (third and second right) and Jamie Raven (first right)

“This was the start of the 25th year of the charity and we could not have thought of anything better than to make these donations,” said Gordon.

Carwarden House Community School at Camberley received a 12-seater minibus worth £38,000. The school has 150 pupils aged 11 to 19 with complex learning and additional needs, and provides teaching from Year 7 to the sixth form.

The school was also given £5,000 to replace ageing projection and sound equipment in its main hall.

Sunnydown pupils receive money towards an “Artic classroom” from Eagle Radio DJ Peter Gordon (left) and Simon Coates

Valley End Infant School at Chobham received £6,000 for a new playground canopy which will enable children who have walking difficulties to play outdoors.

Sunnydown special school at Caterham received £5,000 towards creating an “Arctic classroom” and Abbey School at Farnham was given four sports wheelchairs.

CWSNF has raised more than £7million for individuals, groups and schools since it was formed. Gordon and Ann have assembled a large number of volunteers to help them run the organisation and many celebrities have supported the fundraising.

