Published October 10, 2019, in Other News

NEARLY 1,300 children with special needs and their families are to get free tickets to the Aladdin at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking, courtesy of a Chobham-based charity.

Gordon Parris presents a cheque for the charity first night of Aladdin to New Victoria Theatre director Simon Thomsett with cast members, from second left, Pearce Barron, Mischa Eckersley, Bobby Davro and Brendan Cole. (Picture by Bob Holmes)

The Children with Special Needs Foundation presented a cheque for £25,000 to the theatre to buy out the first night of the pantomime on 6 December. The money will also cover treats for the children and an outing to a performance for Park School in Woking.

Gordon and Ann Parris, the charity founders, are in the process of the mammoth task of allocating seats, involving sending out up to 500 letters and then dealing with requests about seating.

Most of the money for the free shows comes from the foundation’s fundraising throughout the year as well as large donations from companies such as Waitrose and the Foxhills Country Club in Ottershaw.

“We are always looking for sponsors and if any company wants to help, we will put their name in the programme,” Gordon said.

The charity is also organising a similar outing for children to see Robin Hood at the Camberley Theatre.

