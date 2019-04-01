By: Editorial Team

Published April 1, 2019, in Other News

CHARCOAL Grill in Knaphill has taken second place in a category of the British Kebab Awards.

Charcoal Grill owner Goksel Sasmaz with the award

The kebab shop in High Street beat all but one of the 11 finalists in the Best Takeaway Regional category and was named as Highly Commended. It was beaten to first place by Master Kebabs in Gillingham, Kent, which also won the category last year.

Charcoal Grill owner Goksel Sasmaz said he was delighted with the result. “It was very close,” he said.

The takeaway had been chosen for the finals from around 2,000 competitors around the country.

