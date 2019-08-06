By: Editorial Team

Published August 6, 2019, in Other News

A NEW Commanding Officer, Pilot Officer Justin Muir has taken over the reins of the Air Cadets at 1349 (Woking) Squadron ATC.

Pilot Officer Muir took over from Flight Lieutenant Wendy White and the event was marked by an official Handover Parade which involved the Squadron Banner being handed to the new CO by Squadron Leader David Ratcliffe, the Senior Wing Staff Officer from Surrey Wing.

Flight Lieutenant White, Pilot Officer Muir and Squadron Leader Ratcliffe with Woking (1349) Squadron’s Banner

Pilot Officer Muir joined 1349 Squadron as a Civilian Instructor in February 2016, having seen the opportunities the ATC had given his son, who is one of the cadets. He initially gained shooting qualifications to help develop the activity for the cadets. In 2017 he started the process to gain a cadet forces commission and, after successfully completing the officer initial course, he was commissioned as a Pilot Officer in May 2018.

Flt Lt White, who has been Commanding Officer of 1349 Squadron since June 2016, leaves 1349 Squadron to take up the role of Wing Sports Officer with Hampshire and Isle of White Wing ATC.

Plt Off Muir said: “We will miss Flt Lt White’s passionate leadership and infectious enthusiasm, which she is sure to take to her new role. We wish her happiness and success and look forward to welcoming her back for future Squadron events.”

If you are interested in becoming an Air Cadet, open evenings are on 24 and 26 Sept at 19:30. For more info email: 1349@aircadets.org.

