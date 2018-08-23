By: Editorial Team

Published August 23, 2018, in Headlines

THERE was a new grading system but still the familiar sound of success at local schools, as students received their GCSE results.

The new marking system, introduced as GCSEs are made more challenging, has replaced the usual A* – U format and replaced it with a system from 9 – U.

Pupils at Sir Williams Perkins’s School were said to “unfazed” by the new exam set up, with 34% of students achieving the highest grade, a grade 9.

Chris Muller, Head of the independent girls’ school in Chertsey, said: “We are delighted to buck the national trend of 4.3% of results being at the grade 9, as 34% of our grades were at that level; we also confound the Ofqual prediction of 3% of students getting grade 9 at GCSE Maths, as 45% of our grades were at that level for that subject.”

Students at Gordon’s School were enjoying the “gold standard”, as 94% of their students received grades of 9-4 – previously A*-C under the old system.

“My congratulations to all our students for their hard work and application over several years,” said Andrew Moss, Head Teacher of the West End school. “I am delighted to see that despite tougher new-style examinations in English and maths, over 90% of students still achieved the traditional gold standard of five or more GCSE grades, including English language and mathematics.”

At St John the Baptist’s school, 90% of their students achieved GCSEs at grades 9-4, with 43% of those graded as 9-7.

“I am immensely proud of each and every student. The effort they have put in over the past two years has deservedly been rewarded,” said Damien Kelly, Head of Year 11. “I would also like to add my thanks to the amazing staff and parents we have in the SJB community for the role they played in these fantastic results. I wish each student every success with their next step.”

Students at Fullbrook School were also celebrating their results, with 85% achieving a grade 4 or above in English and 83% doing the same in Maths.

Katie Moore, principal of the New Haw school, said she was very “proud” of students’ success: “Everyone has worked so hard to ensure students make great progress so that they achieve well and have the skills and qualifications they need to be able to take the next steps in their careers with confidence.

“Our warmest congratulations go to all our students and their families on their excellent achievements showing they really can be ‘better than they ever thought they could be’!”

See the 30 August edition for full story and picture spread