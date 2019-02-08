By: Barry Rutter

Published February 8, 2019, in Entertainment

ORIGINAL members of David Bowie’s band will aim to bring back the magic of the legendary performer in Holy Holy this month, with one of the greatest synth pop front men of the ’80s carrying out vocal duties.

Woody Woodmansey, Tony Visconti and Glenn Gregory will bring the show to G Live, Guildford, on Tuesday 19 February.

Woodmansey was Bowie’s drummer during his Spiders from Mars period while producer Visconti worked on many of Bowie’s albums and played bass on The Man Who Sold The World. They will be joined on vocals by Heaven 17s singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Gregory. The Bowie fan and friend performed alongside Bowie on the original Band Aid single in 1984.

The group will perform Bowie hits from 1969 to 1973.