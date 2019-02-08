By: Editorial Team

Published February 8, 2019, in Other News

EXPECT colourful parades, dancing and martial arts exhibitions in Woking town centre on Saturday, as part of celebrations for the Chinese New Year of the Pig.

The festivities will begin with the procession, which sets off from outside Christ Church on Mercia Walk at noon and heads around the town before arriving at Jubilee Square, where the shows will take place.

Last year’s celebrations in Woking

There will be two shows, demonstrating some of the traditions celebrated around the world during Chinese New Year: the lion dance, Chinese classical dancing, martial arts, tai chi and more. The first show will commence at 12:45pm and the second show at 2pm. In the event of adverse weather, the shows will be relocated to the covered area of Mercia Walk.

As well as the shows, Mercia Walk will be transformed into traditional Chinese market stalls between 10am and 3pm including arts and crafts, Chinese horoscopes, calligraphy, Chinese food and lots more.

The Spring Festival, as it is known in China, marks the start of a new spring each year in the Chinese lunar calendar. In 2019, the festival celebrates the Earth Pig, the twelfth sign of the Chinese zodiac, signifying joy, friendship and success.

Get the 14 February edition of the News & Mail for a special picture feature of the event