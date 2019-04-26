By: Editorial Team

Published April 26, 2019, in Entertainment

IF YOU know who Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy and Makka Pakka are, get set for a treat. The magical world of In The Night Garden will be live in Woking on its first ever tour of UK theatres.

The CBeebies stars will bring their show to the New Victoria Theatre on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 May.

Using full-size costumes, puppets with music and dancing, the show aims to be a favourite for young pre-schoolers – and their parents.

Director Will Tuckett says: “Children know these characters so well, much better than we ever might think. They see them as proper friends – when they appear on stage live they are seeing friends liberated from the television or tablet. They are there, waving at THEM.”

“It’s genuinely heart-warming, truly magical…and makes me love my job.”