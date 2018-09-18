By: Vicky

Published September 18, 2018, in Headlines

THIS year’s Woking & Sam Beare Hospices Midnight Walk is going global – as one of the walkers synchronises with the event in the US.

Carol Cornish from Windlesham, who is part of a local group called Steph’s Striders, plans to start her walk at 2pm by Lake Washington in Seattle.

At the same time, fellow group members will set off at 10pm for the eight-mile walk in Woking on Friday 28 September.

The Striders formed their team in memory of their good friend Steph, who died at the hospice in April this year.

Carol’s visit to her family in Seattle is clashed with the midnight sponsored event, so she has came up with a unique way of still being able to complete her eight miles.

As the UK trail makes its way across Woking from Denton Way in Goldsworth Park, Carol will walk to Seattle on a coastal road to Carillion Point and back again, also eight miles.

Steph’s Striders will keep in touch with each other on Facetime during the walk to share the experience.

“Steph loved taking part in the Midnight Walk and we want to do this for her,” says Carol, who is taking part in it for the first time. “It is so important to support the work of the hospice – it is such a calm, caring and amazing place”