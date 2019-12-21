By: Editorial Team

SCHOOL students from Year 1 to 11 took part in the Combined Schools Carol Service in Horsell, raising nearly £163 for the Woking & Sam Beare Hospices.

Organiser Steve Goodwin, the director of musical performance at Woking High School, said the concert, held at St Mary’s Church on Monday this week, was his favourite schools’ musical event of the year.

Pupils from The Horsell Village School, Horsell CofE Junior School and Woking High School sing out a merry tune at Combined Schools Carol Service

The service included The Horsell Village School and Horsell CofE Junior School with some of the songs involving choirs from all three schools, accompanied by the high school band.

“Some of the younger children see the band playing and decide they want to learn to play an instrument,” Mr Goodwin said.

He said the service was a great success, with a packed church listening to traditional carols, festive music and readings with some of the younger children acting out the Nativity story.

There were also musical interludes featuring the high school band.

“One of the highlights for me was When a Child is Born with the junior school and senior choir and the band. It was the arrangement made famous by Johnny Mathis.

“We rehearse the combined choirs in the afternoon and have to put it together is about 10 minutes,” Mr Goodwin said.

He has been organising the service since 2007 and is looking forward to the one next year.

“At the high school, we have started immediately working towards a gala show in February with music from the shows.”

