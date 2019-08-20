By: Editorial Team

Published August 20, 2019, in Sport

IZZY Fisher began playing rugby at Chobham when she was just five years old.

Now 21, she has returned to the club as chairman of women’s and girls’ rugby – a role she is taking over from her mother.

Chobham chairman of women’s and girls’ rugby Izzy Fisher

“I know the ins and outs from Mum having done it for six years, so it makes sense to pass it on,” she said.

“The really good thing about Chobham is that they’ve had a massive shake-up. There’s new people here, there and everywhere.

“They’re particularly keen on the younger generation coming through and giving their views, and I’m younger, so that’s why I was approached.”

It helps that Fisher is not only a RFU Level 2 qualified coach, but also part of the 1st XV squad at Wasps Ladies, who play in the country’s top tier of women’s rugby, the Tyrrells Premier 15s.

During her time there she has rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in women’s rugby – and she feels these experiences have been hugely beneficial.

Fisher said: “It’s hard work, but the RFU funding has been immense in terms of helping to keep up with the internationals.

“At Wasps, Danielle Waterman and Harriet Millar-Mills have been amazing as mentors. The knowledge they have and the technical detail has been awesome to listen to.

“In my first season we played against Heather Fisher – she was on SAS: Who Dares Wins on TV and is an absolute beast – and I remember she just handed me off and ran straight through me. That was an eye-opener and a privilege at the same time.”

As she settles into her new role at Chobham, she has one chief focus.

“Recruitment is definitely the biggest priority,” she said.

“This year we’ll have three squads – under-13s, under-15s and under-18s – which will be brilliant. It’s something we haven’t done for a very long time, so our main goal to start off with is to field three sides.

“Girls’ rugby is on the up and this is the best time to get girls to come to the club and just give it a go.”

Chobham girls begin their season in mid-September.

