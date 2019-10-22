By: Editorial Team

TWO care home residents have fulfilled their bucket-list wishes after taking to the skies in a hot-air balloon.

Faith “Faye” Fuller, 85, and Maria Stoker, 63, who live at Abbey Chase, in Chertsey, were recently surprised by staff with a magical flight over Henley-on-Thames after revealing that it had long been a dream of theirs to ride in a hot-air balloon.

HIGH FLIERS – Maria, left, and Faith, right, with Angela Partridge, unit manager at Abbey Chase, after the memorable flight

The flight last month carried them high above Henley-on-Thames, taking in spectacular views as the sun set. After an hour in the air, Faith and Maria were greeted back on land with a traditional champagne toast, before receiving a certificate signed by their pilot and endorsed by Sir Richard Branson.

Speaking of her day, Faith said: “I have always wanted to take off in a hot-air balloon and the experience was everything I thought it would be, and more.

“Seeing Henley-on-Thames from the skies was absolutely breathtaking, and enjoying a glass of champagne when we were back on the ground was a lovely way to round off a wonderful day. I didn’t want it to end.”

