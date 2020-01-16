By: Editorial Team

Published January 16, 2020, in Sport

WOKING have snapped up striker Alex Wall as they look to boost their chances of securing a place in the Vanarama National League play-offs.

The 29-year-old left National League South outfit Hemel Hempstead Town last week, when his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Woking boss Alan Dowson with new signing Alex Wall

Wall, who stands 6ft 3in, will be a Card for the remainder of the season. And he will be aiming to rediscover the fine form which saw him grab 21 goals in 33 games for Concord Rangers, another National League South side, last term.

Among his 2018-19 tally was a strike at Woking on Good Friday as Canvey Island-based Concord claimed a 2-1 victory.

Wall made his name with Maidenhead United and had spells with a host of clubs including Luton Town and Bristol Rovers.

Cards’ boss Alan Dowson said: “I’ve been after Alex a long time and tried to sign him in the summer.

“He’s a big strapping boy, a good lad and a very aggressive player, which is something we need up there.

“We chatted with him last week, and he played against our first-team lads and battered the two centre halves and scored two goals on Saturday morning in a practice game.”

