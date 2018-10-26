By: Vicky

Published October 26, 2018, in Other News

WOKING Football Club is encouraging other sports organisations to follow its lead and join the White Ribbon Campaign, in which men stand up against violence to women and girls.

As well as pledging its support for the international initiative, the club will be holding a collection at Saturday’s home game to raise money for local charity Your Sanctuary, which offers help to anyone affected by domestic abuse.

“Your Sanctuary were very excited to learn that Woking FC had decided to become a White Ribbon organisation,” said charity chief executive Fiamma Pather.

“This world-wide initiative encourages men to campaign against violence against women and girls. White Ribbon gives opportunities for male organisations and groups to become part of a change in culture that says domestic abuse and violence is unacceptable and to promote local specialist services such as Your Sanctuary.

“By changing attitudes there is a real chance to reduce and possibly eradicate a social issue that sees two women per week killed by a partner or ex-partner. We are looking forward to working with Woking FC and other sports clubs and groups in Surrey to promote this innovative campaign.”

With the whole club backing the campaign, Woking director and club chaplain Ian Nicholson has become a White Ribbon Ambassador, pledged to help spread the message to schools, colleges and workplaces.