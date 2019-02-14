WOKING won for the first time in four Vanarama National League South matches as they saw off East Thurrock United 3-0 at The Laithwaite Community Stadium on Saturday.
The Cards’ victory was their first in the league since they overcame Welling United at Kingfield on 9 January – exactly a month earlier.
So it was no exaggeration to say that the clash with The Rocks was one of Woking’s most important matches of the campaign.
Failure by Alan Dowson’s men to pick up three points would have given table-toppers Torquay United – whose home game with Chelmsford City was rained off – a crucial four-point advantage over the Surrey outfit, with both championship-chasers having played 27 times. As it was, The Cards closed the gap to one point.
New signing David Tarpey opened his account for Woking, before Greg Luer and Jake Hyde struck to kill off the Essex-based visitors.
For the full match report, see the 14 February edition of the News & Mail
