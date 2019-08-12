By: Editorial Team

August 12, 2019

IT’S a journey that starts in Rouen on the banks of the River Seine, crosses through France’s finest wine regions, kisses the gateway to the Pyrenees, and finishes on Barcelona’s city beach after driving across two countries in three days.

Local businessman Brian Barr, of Copeland Blue in Chobham, and three friends will be taking part in the Barcelona or Bust banger rally next month to raise money for the children’s charity, Cherry Trees.

LONG-DISTANCE RUNNER – Boris The Banger takes in the sights of Monte Carlo on a previous Monte Carlo Or Bust rally

They’re also calling for more people to sign up to the challenge in their own cars and help raise more money for Cherry Trees.

The quartet will join hundreds of drivers crossing Bordeaux, Andorra and the Catalan countryside, picking up points on the way by completing challenges which have included finding random statues in set locations, buying Chinese newspapers and finding the homes of notable inventors.

“This year we are really ready for all that will be chucked at us and are hitting the road prepared,” said Brian. “A mini-fridge stocked with chilled chocolate is packed, we know water pistols are a must after some ad-hoc water fights broke out and we’ve already got the road music cued on our phones – Freddie Mercury!

“We can’t encourage people enough to get involved by persuading a few mates to sign up, get an old banger, get it decorated and hit the road.“

The charity, which already helps 115 families with children with disabilities, supports families from Woking and the surrounding areas.

It provides home-from-home specialist short breaks for children and young people aged 0-19 with a range of disabilities, including learning, physical and sensory impairments.

Barcelona Or Bust begins on Thursday 12 September and to find out more about entering your own car please visit https://www.bustrallies.com/

To find out more about the work of Cherry Trees, please visit https://www.cherrytrees.org.uk/why-were-here

