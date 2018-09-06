BUDDING entrepreneurs looking to launch a business with a social or environmental focus in Surrey can benefit from a major international project.

A total of £1.45 million of National Lottery funding, through the Big Lottery Fund and the European Social Fund is being made available for a two-year programme called Inspiring Enterprise.

Among those who have already benefited is a local group of adults with learning difficulties who have been able to set up a business as The Candy Care group making and selling sweet bags, helped by Woking-based specialist support provider County Care. It is now selling the sweet bags in nine Addlestone High Street shops – clearing £150 in the first month alone.

Their enterprise joins an estimated 80,000 autonomous businesses already with a social or environmental mission already operating in the UK that contribute £24 billion to the economy and employing nearly one million people.

The project is reaching out to unemployed people, young people not in education, employment or training, lone parents, older workers, people with disabilities and people in minority groups to make a difference to their communities. It aims to help at least 500 unemployed people take steps to set up a business or improve their work readiness.

