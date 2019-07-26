By: Editorial Team

Published July 26, 2019, in Entertainment

SIX albums in, Cancer Bats are the proof that loud, gritty, and ranting punk rock is still alive and thrashing in Canada.

The Toronto outfit cite the likes of Black Flag, Down, Led Zeppelin, Entombed, and Black Sabbath as influences – and have even toured Canada as a Sabbath cover band under the moniker Bat Sabbath.

BOILEROOM – Cancer Bats will be promoting their latest album The Spark That Moves

But don’t worry, cover versions will be kept to a minimum when the tour to promote their sixth album, The Spark That Moves, arrives at the Boileroom, Guildford, on Sunday 4 August.