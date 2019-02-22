By: Editorial Team

An illustrious pairing is heading to Guildford next week when Simon Callow and Jane Asher star in Noël Coward’s A Song at Twilight the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from Monday (25 Feb) to Saturday 1 March.

IN REHEARSAL – Simon Callow and Jane Asher

Amadeus and Four Weddings actor Callow will play world famous author Sir Hugo Latymer, who is growing old, rude and haughty. In the private suite of a lakeside hotel where he lives, he is attended to by Hilde (Asher) – his long-suffering wife and former secretary – and Felix, a handsome young waiter.

Here he nervously awaits the arrival of an old flame, actress Carlotta Gray, with whom he enjoyed a two-year love affair more than 40 years ago. What can she possibly want now?

Revenge for his uncharitable characterisation of her in his recent autobiography? Or money, to compensate for a second-rate acting career in the States? As it happens, Carlotta is writing her own memoir, and she wants something much more significant than cash…