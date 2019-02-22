An illustrious pairing is heading to Guildford next week when Simon Callow and Jane Asher star in Noël Coward’s A Song at Twilight the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from Monday (25 Feb) to Saturday 1 March.
Amadeus and Four Weddings actor Callow will play world famous author Sir Hugo Latymer, who is growing old, rude and haughty. In the private suite of a lakeside hotel where he lives, he is attended to by Hilde (Asher) – his long-suffering wife and former secretary – and Felix, a handsome young waiter.
Here he nervously awaits the arrival of an old flame, actress Carlotta Gray, with whom he enjoyed a two-year love affair more than 40 years ago. What can she possibly want now?
Revenge for his uncharitable characterisation of her in his recent autobiography? Or money, to compensate for a second-rate acting career in the States? As it happens, Carlotta is writing her own memoir, and she wants something much more significant than cash…
