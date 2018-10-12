By: Vicky

Published October 12, 2018, in Other News

WOKING Street Angels, the friendly presence on late-night town centre streets, are in need of help themselves – and are urgently appealing for more volunteers.

“They are an asset to Woking, providing invaluable support in our endeavour to make our streets safer and friendlier for everyone,” said Cllr Beryl Hunwicks, Woking Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety. “For anyone who likes to go out for a night on the tiles, or those with family members who enjoy a night out, it is incredibly reassuring to know that there is someone there waiting in the wings, just in case a helping hand is needed.

“We cannot thank the team of volunteers enough for the work they do and urge anyone who has a little bit of time to spare, to consider helping this fantastic charity.”

For full story and more pictures see the 11 October edition of the News & Mail