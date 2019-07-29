By: Editorial Team

Published July 29, 2019, in Other News

WOKING women who stripped off for a charity calendar have posed for a second one, this time dressed as St Trinian’s schoolgirls.

The venture is the brainchild of Radio Woking DJ Christine Mabbutt who persuaded relatives and friends to pose naked, with strategically placed props, as the Woking Calendar Girls last year and raised £400 for Shooting Star Chase.

The Woking St Trinians, from left; Jo Taylor, Louise Mabbutt, Sue Mabbutt, Ann White, Christine Mabbutt, Becky Upton, Alison Leah Ellis and Jan Wylie. Picture by Derek D’Souza

The calendar was part of Jackfest, a musical festival in January this year that raised almost £2,500 for the children’s hospice, which regularly helps Christine’s nephew Jack Bruce, who has muscular dystrophy.

The gig was held at the Fiery Bird venue in Woking town centre but the next Jackfest is a family festival held at Portesbury School in Deepcut where Jack has been going since he was 3.

The Knaphill teenager is now 18 and will be leaving the school for a further education college.

“That is what partly inspired the St Trinian’s theme,” Christine said.

“It’s a great film, which we all love. We’ve themed it around sport and have hockey sticks, and badminton and tennis rackets,” she said.

The Woking St Trinian’s 2020 calendar, which is being produced by Knaphill Print, will be on sale at Jackfest for £10.

