By: Vicky

Published December 7, 2018, in Headlines

ELEVEN brave Woking women have stripped off for photographs in a calendar to raise money for the Shooting Star Chase children’s hospice.

The idea was the brainchild of Radio Woking DJ Christine “Dobbo” Mabbutt to raise extra funds alongside the Jackfest gig planned for next month.

Last year Christine and husband Andrew, a fellow Radio Woking DJ, ran the first concert in honour of their nephew Jack Bruce who has muscular dystrophy and is regularly helped by Shooting Star Chase.

“I felt like doing something outrageous and daring that would also help with self-confidence,” Christine said.

She approached 10 members of her family and friends, all aged over 50, and they all happily agreed to take part.

Christine also secured highly respected photographer Derek D’Souza and the group all gathered in her lounge for the shoot.

Much like original Calendar Girls, popularised by the 2003 film, the women all used strategically placed props and chose ones that meant something to them. One is holding a bottle of Madeira wine, another is holding up a favourite book, one of the women is posing with a pair of buns – just like in the film, while Christine is wearing headphones, holding up records and standing behind a music player.

“Some of the group were a little shy at first, but they soon felt very relaxed and really enjoyed it. How often do you have your picture taken by a top photographer while raising money for a great cause?”

The calendar is being produced by Knaphill Print and will be available to buy for £10 by emailing djmabbs@yahoo.co.uk.

It will be available to buy at Jackfest, which will be held on 26 January 2019 at the Fiery Bird music venue.

The evening will feature local bands Birdsworth and The Sha La’s as well as DJs Murph and Mabbs from Radio Woking.

There will be a charity auction with the highlights being signed photographs of music legend Paul Weller and the band Ocean Colour Scene and T-shirts signed by Stone Foundation and Faith.

Christine said she has not set a target for the fundraising but the first Jackfest brought in £2,300, and that was a smaller event at a smaller venue.

She is already thinking ahead to build on the fundraising and said the Woking calendar girls were all keen to repeat the photo shoot for 2020.

“We’ll have time to come up with different ideas for the props,” Christine said.