By: Editorial Team

Published September 27, 2019, in Other News

IN GLORIOUS weather last Saturday, 153 entrants took up the challenge of the Byfleet Running Festival.

Record numbers of children turned out for the one-lap, two-lap and four-lap races, the most popular being the one-lap event, with 17 taking part. Across the three races, 35 children entered, and all received a Byfleet Running Festival (BRF) medal.

CAN’T CATCH ME: The younger runners tear off from the starting point

There were also 5k and 10k races at the festival on 21 September.

Competitors were treated to a warm-up led by Nuffy Bear, from Nuffield Health in West Byfleet, and race director Hayden Witchalls was also from Nuffield. Local entertainer on stilts Bonnie Charlotte Parker helped in the warm-up.

Byfleet Running Festival were fortunate to have Jason Shepherd as a DJ compere, which really helped to make a great atmosphere.

This year BRF chose a mix of good causes to support. They include local school facilities in Byfleet, repair work for the historic building of St Mary’s Church in Byfleet, and support for Strength & Stem, a new not-for-profit enterprise based in London to help the rehabilitation of women that have been rescued from modern slavery by teaching courses in floristry.

