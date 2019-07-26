By: Editorial Team

THE 154th Byfleet Parish Day last Saturday (July 20) raised some £2,000 to benefit local charities and help support next year’s event.

SPREADING OUR WINGS – A bird of prey stretches and makes a majestic sight as part of the falconry display

“It was a wonderful day, although I wasn’t so sure around noon when the rain was pouring down,” said Parish Day committee member Grahame Osborn. “Fortunately, the weather cleared and it became a beautiful afternoon.”

A determined tug-of-war team hold tight to the rope

The opening parade was headed by the Oatlands Park Pipe Band, who led, among others, the horse and carriage bringing the Parish Day Royal Family to the Recreation Ground, and a string of classic cars.

“This year, of course, we were without Godfrey Chapples, who passed away recently,” Grahame said. “He’d been one of the Parish Day saviours in 2010 when it looked as though the event may close for good.

“But with his local contacts and energy he laid the foundations for the event we have today.”

