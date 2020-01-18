By: Editorial Team

Published January 18, 2020, in Other News

A VETERAN village panto director bowed out from the role with a smash hit and packed houses for her final production.

Gertie Goose, Jill, Jack and Billy celebrate their good fortune

Linda Street ended 18 years of directing and producing for Byfleet Players on a high note with a well-received staging of Mother Goose.

Fairy Goosedown introduces the show

The village hall echoed to loud boos for the villain and plenty of laughs, applause and plenty of traditional audience participation over four performances last week.

Linda joined the players after directing pantomimes at St Mary’s Primary School in Byfleet. Preparing for a show takes up much of a whole year, as she usually starts planning for a show in January.

“After 18 years of directing and producing pantomimes, I have decided with a heavy heart to take a break,” she wrote in the programme.

Merphisto shows that he is still “unbowed”

“I would like to thank my two children for their continued support during panto season, especially in the months leadings to opening night. Elliot has been involved in panto one way or another since he was three years old.”

Other cast members included Albert Hickey (Merphisto the villain), Emily Garrad (Gertie Goose), Karen Skilton (Lucy the Goose), Fiona Fennell (Jack), Sarah Perrin (Jill), Kim Sullivan (Billy), Sharon Harrison (Fairy Goosedown), Denise Stiff (Nifty), Kimberley Jean Grove (Shifty), Christine Austin, Paula McEwan-Jenkins and Sue Thomas (Villagers)

