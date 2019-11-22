By: Editorial Team

Published November 22, 2019, in Other News

A FUN and festive Christmas Fayre was enjoyed by all at Byfleet Village Hall last Saturday.

READ ALL ABOUT IT – Hannah Cope, Anne Roberts, Adrian Ferrao and Catherine Cope on the York Road Project bookstall

On a sunny autumnal morning, the fayre got under way with Penelope the street organ delighting the audience with Christmas tunes, then the Weyward Singers ending a beautiful session of carols and jolly Christmas songs with a rousing rendition of Jingle Bells.

JAM SESSION – Tina Stephens makes her final appearance at the fayre selling her preserves for Woking & Sam Beare Hospices

Visitors were entertained by Bonnie the Stiltwalker, and by Laura, who was a big hit with her creative face painting and balloon modelling.

There was a mix of charity and trade stalls, selling goods from china items and jewellery to chutneys and portrait photography. The children were encouraged to visit Santa in his Winter Wonderland grotto.

Kate Gill, chair of the Village Hall christmas committee, said: “Feedback from the stallholders was positive, with regulars saying how much they enjoy this particular fayre because of the personal feel and camaraderie.

I’VE BEEN REALLY GOOD – Isla assures Santa that she has been well behaved this year

“The fayre is put on purely for the village to enjoy, especially the children. We try to keep it quite traditional, which everyone seems to enjoy, so we look forward to being back again next year.”

