By: Editorial Team

Published May 24, 2019, in Sport

REVENGE always tastes sweeter when a local rival is involved, so Byfleet Buccaneers had every reason to enjoy their win over Woking & Horsell Lions in Sunday’s Surrey Slam encounter.

Less than two weeks earlier, it had been the Lions who won comfortably – by six wickets – when the sides clashed in the competition’s midweek NW Region Group B.

Byfleet Buccaneers, purple, and Woking & Horsell Lions line up before their latest encounter in the Surrey Slam

The teams were up against each other again at Brewery Road, this time in the Sunday league, which has been added after the runaway success of the Slam’s inaugural summer.

This time, Byfleet inserted their hosts and kept them down to a modest 116-8, which might have been considerably fewer but for the generous donation of 24 extras. Woking & Horsell owed much to Ali Khan’s 30, lifting them from 45-4 with the help of skipper Elliott McPherson, opener Lloyd Siebert having made 19 earlier. There were three wickets apiece for Andy Pelling and Matt Rannie.

Woking & Horsell Lions’ captain Elliott McPherson hits out

Buccaneers didn’t hang about scoring their runs either, knocking them off in 12.3 overs thanks to Sam Coyne (42) and George Mickley (40), both falling to Khan near the end.

“The new Sunday Slam competition is a great chance for cricketers who can’t spare the time to play on Saturday. For us it’s a different line-up from the midweek league side and there are five Sunday games, so it’s a good challenge for everyone,” said Neil McPherson, the Lions team manager.

For the full report get the 23 May edition of the News & Mail